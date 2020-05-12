Iraq forces arrest armed men after protester killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BASRA, Iraq: Iraqi security forces arrested at least five men from a local political party's headquarters in the southern city of Basra Monday after a protester was shot dead outside the building.
It was the first death since modest anti-government protests resumed on Sunday, ending months of relative calm just as new Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi was sworn in.
Kadhemi has extended a hand to demonstrators and promised accountability for the more than 550 people killed in violence at anti-government rallies that first erupted in October. Late Sunday, protesters had massed around the office of a local party in Basra, once more demanding the ouster of the Iraqi ruling class they see as corrupt and beholden to Iran. A 20-year-old protester was shot in the head and later died in hospital, a medical source told AFP. Hours later, security forces stormed the party office located around one kilometre from Basra's main protest camp.