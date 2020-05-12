UK govt sets out phased plan to ease virus lockdown

LONDON: The British government on Monday published what it said was a “cautious roadmap” to ease the seven-week coronavirus lockdown in England, notably recommending people wear facemasks in some public settings.

But the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have opted for a more cautious approach, keeping the strictest stay-at-home measures in place to contain the outbreak. Northern Ireland is due to publish its recommendations as early as Tuesday, according to media reports. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some rules would be relaxed as part of a “carefully planned timetable” of measures.

Among the first set out in the 50-page plan is the reintroduction of unlimited outdoor exercise from Wednesday. People can also meet one person from outside their household and drive to places for recreation. It urges those working in construction, manufacturing and other manual jobs to return to work, while encouraging those able to work from home to continue to do so. The government is now also advising people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces such as shops and public transport. In a second phase, nurseries and children up to the age of 11 could then start to return to school from June 1 at the earliest, and some non-essential shops could reopen. Cultural events and elite sport could also restart from the same day — but behind closed doors, with the aim of re-opening “at least some” of the remaining businesses, including pubs, from July 4.

Johnson, who sketched out the details in a television address on Sunday night, urged people to maintain strict social distancing measures of keeping two metres (six feet) apart. He also announced plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in Britain by air to prevent new infections from abroad. “This plan seeks to return life to as close to normal as possible, for as many people as possible, as fast and fairly as possible, in a way that is safe,” he said in a foreword to the proposals. “We must acknowledge that life will be different, at least for the foreseeable future,” Johnson added, noting he would put “safety first, while trying to bring back the things that are most important in your lives”.

But opposition parties, unions and business leaders say there is a lack of clarity about the new recommendations — and have voiced concerns about the safety of people returning to work. The governments in Scotland and Wales have kept stricter stay-at-home measures in place, out of concern at what are higher transmission rates than elsewhere in the UK.