UK charity challenge makes up for cancelled events

LONDON: Organisers of Britain´s major mass-participation events, including the London Marathon, have raised more than £10 million ($12 million) to help charities who lost revenue because of coronavirus cancellations. Charities in the United Kingdom are facing an estimated £4 billion shortfall due to the pandemic and the so-called 2.6 Challenge was created to inspire the public to help compensate for the cancellation of events which help raise funds. The London Marathon is one of the world´s biggest annual one-day charity fund raisers, with entrants generating £66.4 million for charities in 2019, but this year´s race was postponed until October because of the health crisis. The 2.6 Challenge was launched on April 26, the original date for the London Marathon, and people of all ages have fund-raising athletic activities based around the numbers 2.6 or 26. Organisers say 3,961 charities will benefit from the funds, with Queen Elizabeth II sending a message to John Spurling, Chairman of London Marathon Events, to say: “Congratulations and warmest good wishes to you and all those involved.