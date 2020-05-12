close
Tue May 12, 2020
Mental health

Newspost

 
May 12, 2020

This refers to the letter, 'Psychological help' (May 7) by Dr Alfred Charles. Undoubtedly nowadays every one is facing a huge number of troubles due to the novel coronavirus, including psychological issues. According to a report, the number of psychological patients are on the rise.

Unfortunately, in our country, there is a lack of qualified psychiatrists. We need more mental healthcare professionals.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi

