Mental health

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter, 'Psychological help' (May 7) by Dr Alfred Charles. Undoubtedly nowadays every one is facing a huge number of troubles due to the novel coronavirus, including psychological issues. According to a report, the number of psychological patients are on the rise.
Unfortunately, in our country, there is a lack of qualified psychiatrists. We need more mental healthcare professionals.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi