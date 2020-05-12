Health at home

Enough is being said on what to do to prevent contacting the novel coronavirus, but not on what to do when you really contact it. As reported, there are about 80 percent cases, where the disease was locally transmitted. This clearly indicates that suspected patients at home are not being cared properly, which may lead to an exponential growth of the pandemic in the country. One infectious person at home, if not properly handled, can inflict ten others. Our regular healthcare structure is hardly equipped to deal with critical cases. Proper home isolation can support the already overstretched healthcare services at hospitals.

There is a requirement to decentralize healthcare facility at the lowest level of society: village, mohallahs, community and involving the family in taking care of corona patients at home. Government must launch an effective campaign to educate people to ensure proper home/ community isolation. Unless the family and the community are involved in playing their role in controlling the spread at local level, no amount of healthcare facility at the national level can suffice. A clear and comprehensive guideline for home isolation must be extended through regular media and implementation ensured. Proper home isolation is a key factor to be considered for effectively combating the virus.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore