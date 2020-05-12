Pakistan can come out of a severe economic contraction, better than it went into it, if we start thinking and planning for the other side of the Covid-19 nightmare.

Independent modeling estimates that a further 15 million people may fall into poverty, in addition to an estimated 80 million at the end of 2019, and that the unemployment rate may climb from the current 6.7 percent to as high as 15 percent. If we think we can grow the economy at a pace needed to help create jobs and resources under old terms, then we may be living in false pretence.

A business-as-usual economic model of austerity, levying additional taxes and keeping the economy stuck in equilibrium of borrowing, inspires little confidence to generate the growth necessary to haul the economy out of the pit as the Covid-19 crisis abates.

The long-term economic fundamentals have also been less promising going into the crisis and their future estimates, under the current economic framework, paint a rather unattractive scenario. A declining and low savings rate of 10.6 percent of GDP in FY19 is estimated to worsen to 9.0 percent in FY21. A low investment rate of 15 percent of GDP in FY19 is estimated to fall to 11.4 percent in FY21. These trends are coupled with anemic productivity, both in agriculture and industry.

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, Pakistan’s productivity pales in comparison to the world’s best; a wheat output of 3.1 tons per hectare compared to 8.1; a cotton output of 2.5 compared to 4.8; sugarcane 4.6 compared to 11.1 and rice 2.7 compared to 9.2 tons per hectare of the best in the world. Modest innovation in the services sector, continuing structural impediments of inapt regulations and weak markets remain major headwinds for higher growth prospects. We have to aspire to a monumental rethink. Develop a grip on an economic framework which is incredibly pro-growth and relies largely on non-debt creating instruments for generating resources.

We have stepped in the first round of funding for the Covid-19 shock with a rather modest spending of 1.2 percent of GDP, while nations with more fiscal space have spent 10 to 15 percent of GDP to nurse their economies during the crisis period. It is likely that a second round of increased spending is required to support the vulnerable along with ensuring liquidity for businesses. But given the economy’s pre-Covid-19 fundamentals, monetary and fiscal stimulus announcements are hardly enough. We need to give a blockbuster response, both through public and private engagement, on the road leading out of Covid-19.

The public sector can lead by demonstrating a pro-growth framework of generating resources through reliance on tax compliance rather than levying new taxes and saving foreign exchange by smartly hedging oil. The state has to come out credible on reductions of non-essential expenditures, and manage a lower interest payment cycle for savings.

This kind of prudent fiscal management is likely to aspire confidence and get economic agents excited to invest. Equally important is for federal and provincial governments to frame pro-growth doables that help businesses to hire, invest, innovate and expand. Thematically, we must spearhead a mindset of productivity shock; industrialization drive; and agriculture boost.

Productivity will be the lifeline to bring Pakistanis prosperity. The country must embrace an ambitious new productivity agenda to pull the nation out of the biggest hit to economic output and incomes. The economy must experience a productivity increasing reform of a scope and scale never witnessed before, without which we, as a nation, are accepting a permanently lower standard of living as the legacy of the capricious coronavirus. In this regard, labour and regulatory reforms and access to finance can lead the way.

Real economy is the mainstay of this productivity framework. Industrialization is not only good for growth but – as the pandemic has taught us – it is good for survival. We have lived through France and Germany banning exports of masks and India banning exports of life-saving pharmaceuticals when the crisis hit hard. It is a wake-up call that world markets cannot always be relied for supplies. Kick-starting the economy will be about propping up local demand, then meeting it through a shift to local products by promoting industrial manufacturing. Focus on substitution industries is essential.

Agriculture boost through enhanced yields, efficient water usage and the right mix of crops will provide the necessary food security and save our scarce water resources. Our motto must be simple: “self sufficiency in food production is survival”. It is just unacceptable to import lentils and edible oil worth $4 billion a year. A drive to export diversification is something we have tried for decades and showered with countless incentives. Yet we are still struggling to make a worthwhile inroad.

Maybe we can learn from Vietnam whose export to a single firm, Samsung in Korea, is worth $74 billion a year. Our economy may benefit by attempting something comparable and undertake a focused approach – become part of a global value chain as China-centric policies are reversed post Covid-19.

Pakistan’s policy framework must define an S-shaped economic recovery, the ‘sustainable’ kind, with a dash of real economy stimulus. The approach highlighted above cannot always be met with an ‘easier to say but hard to do’ response rather with a: ‘Yes whatever-it takes’ response. The kind of exogenous shock we are living through ought to make us reflect on our economic governance and global systems, and construct national doables that respond to global catastrophe.

The writer is former advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

