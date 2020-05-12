Johnson’s ‘very vague’ strategy would cost lives in Scotland: Sturgeon

EDINBURGH: Abandoning the stay at home message in Scotland and following Boris Johnson’s easing of lockdown would put lives at risk, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said Scots should continue to stay at home for all but essential purposes. She said she will not be adopting the “very vague” strategy announced by the Prime Minister on Sunday evening.

Speaking in front of a large “stay at home” banner for interviews on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sturgeon said the only change to the guidance in Scotland is people can now go out for exercise as much as they want.

The UK Government has unveiled a “stay alert” message and said anyone who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged to go to work” in England unless they have coronavirus symptoms or are particularly vulnerable.

Asked whether she felt it would be unsafe to replicate the UK Government’s policy, Sturgeon said: “If – given the state of the evidence in Scotland and the state of the virus in Scotland – I was to do that now in Scotland, then yes I think that would potentially put lives at risk.”

Discussing Johnson’s statement, she stressed the Prime Minister “has an obligation to be very clear” in his messaging but said: “I think ‘stay alert’ is very vague compared to ‘stay at home’.”

“All leaders in all Governments worldwide right now are asking populations to do things that are highly restrictive and the duty on us is to be as clear as possible – not to muddy the water, not to mix the messages but to be clear and to be clear why we’re asking people to do that,” Sturgeon said.

“I make no apologies for the fact that right now I’m erring on the side of caution. I’d love to say go and see your mum and dad, I’d love to go and see my own mum and dad but I must err on the side of caution until we have more confidence that this virus is under control and that we can ease restrictions and keep it under control with a mixture of social distancing and test, trace isolate.

“So these are difficult judgments but ones in which we must put the protection of the public to the fore.”

She added: “I am not encouraging anybody who was not working yesterday to be back at work today. We continue to work with sectors of the economy to get guidance in place that would allow – over time – the safe return of businesses but I am not advising anybody today to go back to work that wasn’t working yesterday.”

Asked about potential restrictions for travelling between Scotland and England, she said: “We don’t plan border controls, no. People shouldn’t be travelling unnecessarily right now in either direction but when you’re in Scotland the law of Scotland applies and you should follow the law and the guidance being given by the Scottish Government.”