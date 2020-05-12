close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

Pak Army major loses battle against virus

May 12, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border after losing the battle against coronavirus, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday night.

“Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border in fight against COVID 19. Evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to coronavirus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation,” read a tweet from the military’s media wing.

