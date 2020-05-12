close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

Asad willing to appear before sugar probe body

May 12, 2020

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Monday the inquiry commission investigating sugar crisis should summon him instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Umar said: “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (former premier) has demanded that I and Prime Minister Imran Khan should be summoned by sugar inquiry commission.” He added the decision was taken by the cabinet on the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) so he should be summoned to answer the commission’s questions instead of the Prime Minister.

On Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abbasi had said the decisions taken by the ECC and federal cabinet led to a hike in prices of sugar across the country earlier this year. He was talking to media outside the Federal Investigation Agency’s headquarters, where he had met inquiry commission head Wajid Zia to record his statement.

