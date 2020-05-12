close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

Indian police use brute force on Srinagar protesters

ISLAMABAD: Several people, including a woman, were injured after Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters in held Srinagar on Monday.

A woman and her son were injured after the Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells inside a residential house in Shamswari Khankah-e-Mo’alla area of the city, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Several people were injured when police used brute force and resorted to firing on people who took to streets against the cordon and search operations, continued harassment and horror unleashed by Indian forces in the area, locals told the media.

Despite lockdown, the protesters came out and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The locals said two people were severely injured after a police party resorted to shelling inside a house.

