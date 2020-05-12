Imran defends relaxation in virus curbs amid spike in cases

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Defending relaxation in lockdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the decision to ease restrictions in phases was taken in view of country’s economic condition, problems faced by the public and the situation of other countries so that a balance could be maintained between economic activities and protective measures.

The statement comes as the country recorded more than 2,000 new virus cases in the last 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases surpassed 31,000 with 691 fatalities.

There was a growing realisation internationally that lockdown was a temporary action against coronavirus, but protective measures should not, in any way, be neglected, said the Prime Minister while chairing a high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation, here.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, advisers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Moeed Yusuf, and senior officers.

The Prime Minister said reservations about coronavirus tests in some sections should be removed and the masses be encouraged to go for testing on their own in case of having any symptoms of the disease. The people should be informed about self-quarantine at homes so that they could adopt home-quarantine methods, he added.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the current situation of coronavirus. The meeting reviewed the situation regarding confirmed cases of the infection in the country and the provision of health facilities to the affected people. It also discussed the provision of protective material to doctors and medical staff.

About the availability of ventilators, Khan directed a comprehensive policy should be formulated for the availability and best utilisation of ventilators.

Meanwhile, the government’s economic team members called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Monday, and discussed country’s prevailing economic situation. Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior officials attended the meeting.