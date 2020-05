19 dead as Iran warship hit by ‘friendly fire’

TEHRAN: An Iranian warship was hit by a “friendly fire” missile during naval exercises, killing 19 sailors, state media and the army said on Monday, amid tensions with the US in Gulf waters.

The Konarak was struck on Sunday afternoon near Bandar-e Jask, off the southern coast of the Islamic republic, state television’s website said. “The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target,” it said. Nineteen crewmen were killed and 15 injured in an “accident” during the exercises, the armed forces said, without elaborating. The vessel had been towed ashore for “technical investigations”, the military said in a statement, calling on people to “avoid speculation” until further information is released.