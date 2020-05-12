Covid-19 claims first life in Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR: Coronavirus pandemic has claimed first life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). AJK Health Department reported that the first deceased was an 86-year-old man who died in Muzaffarabad late Sunday, adding no new case of coronavirus was reported in the AJK during the last 24 hours.

It said a total of 86 people had been affected by the disease and added blood samples of 55 new suspected cases had been tested. According to the report, a total of 2,953 suspected cases were sent for test, of which the result of 2,875 had been received, with 86 found positive. Out of the total 86 positive cases, 64 have been fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities. Out of 22 active cases, 12 are receiving treatment at an isolation facility in Muzaffarabad, two in DHQ Hospital Pallandri, one in DHQ Hospital Bagh, one in Bhimber DHQ Hospital and six in DHQ Hospital Kotli. Three positive patients belonging to Sargodha are also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.