Call to facilitate investors

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said had the government provided necessary facilities and incentives to the investors and entrepreneurs the country could have been pulled out of the serious economic crisis and put on the development path.

Talking to a delegation of traders headed by well-known industrialist Sheikh Abid Mehmood who called on him at Mansoora on Monday, Sirajul Haq said the industrialists and businessmen of the country were imbued with the spirit of patriotism and wanted to serve their country but the government had failed to facilitate them and invite foreign capital in the country. He said that Pakistani capitalists wanted to invest in different fields, promote businesses and generate employment, but all types of hurdles were being created in their way. He said the present taxes system was so oppressive and it had not only made life miserable for the businessmen but also for the common man.

He said the government failed to effectively enforce the SOPs during the lockdown due to which the objectives of the lockdown could not be achieved. The closure of business and industry for about two months had created numerous economic problems for the people. Unemployment and price hike were on peak. He said that if the government remained undecided the problems would further increase. Sirajul Haq commended the noble spirit of the traders. He said the Pakistani industrialists, businessmen and philanthropists had always helped the needy and deserving people in every crisis. If government extended facilities to the businessmen they would not allow anyone to die of hunger and want. He appealed to the businessmen to especially help the people around them during Ramazan. Meanwhile, addressing JI provincial heads and members of JI standing committee for political affairs through teleconference, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said in a controlled democracy, the clash between politicians and the state was something natural. He expressed sorrow that the parliament and the assemblies had been made ineffective while the country was being run on the whims and wishes of few individuals. Baloch said that the 2018 elections had been rigged but all the stakeholders had kept quiet with the hope that positive results would follow, but sadly, all hopes for the good had dashed to the ground.