Violence against women, children increasing: report

LAHORE:An NGO in its periodical report, from January-March 2020, has revealed an alarming 200 percent increase in the cases of violence against women in Pakistan. After compiling the data and information, collected from national and provincial dailies mainly on crimes regarding early child marriage, child abuse, child labour, domestic abuse, kidnapping, rape, violence against women (VAW) and murder; the organisation found that more than 90 percent of the crimes were committed against children and women.

However, the NGO in its press release said, there was a strong possibility that many crimes had been committed and not reported or misreported at various locations in Pakistan.

In the report titled “Tracking Crimes against People - A Numeric Tale of Human (In) Security,” the NGO said the crime rate on specific issues remained fluctuating as a 73 percent drop was witnessed during the month of February. While, there was a spike in crimes up to 360 percent during the month of March 2020.

From January to February, the number of cases had been doubled; however, the percentage remained as low as 15 percent. February marked the highest percentage in the cases of workplace harassment. An exponential growth had been seen in rape cases, starting from February to March, 2020.

According to the report, around 164 cases of abductions have been reported, whereas violence against women had increased by 200 percent. There was a staggering 142.1 percent increase of murder cases during the month of March 2020. The findings pointed out that more than majority of the felonies against children had been sex driven. Abduction, rape and killing had been the pattern prevalent in crimes against children.

In most of the cases, it said the places where criminal act against any child took place was a familiar site usually the playing ground or street, known neighbouring home, and place near the victim's residence. However, few cases showed that children often were subjected to indirect violence where they might not be intended targets.

Few children lost their lives at the hands of those in troubled families. There were children who suffered or made to suffer by anyone of the estranged parent or by another child. During the period, around 61 cases of child abuse, while child labour cases witnessed significant drop that remained at 20. Around 20 cases of domestic violence, eight of workplace harassment, 25 over rape, 164 of kidnapping and 36 of violence against women had been reported.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Director of Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) said that the purpose of this periodic report was to evaluate the performance of law enforcement in addressing the crimes against the people of Pakistan. Human security is the fundamental right of every citizen that needs to be ensured by the state. The increase in the crimes against women and children shows that there is a need to impose the existing legislation at all levels by ensuring that every institution and citizen has awareness on his/her fundamental right to live in a secure and safe environment in the country. He said the next periodic report will be published in the month of July 2020.