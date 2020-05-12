Railway stalls auctioned

LAHORE:Auction of vending stalls at Lahore Railway Station was held here on Monday. Two crore 56 lac and 56 thousand rupees were offered during the auction. Earlier, only 92 lac rupees were offered for the auction. The auction was rejected by Amir Nisar Ch, Divisional Superintendent (DS). After this, the DS directed for new auction. Upon this, the contractors had challenged this decision in the higher courts. The verdict was given in the favour of railways.