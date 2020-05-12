Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab and Kashmir.

Rain was also recorded in Takht Bhai 26, Parachinar 14, Malam Jabba 09, Mirkhani, Kakul, Balakot 04, Syed Sharif 01, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 01), Rawalkot 03, Garhi Dupatta 02, Islamabad (Airport), Golra, Bokra 03, Zerpoint 02) and Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02).

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 46°C while at Sibbi it was 45°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 36.5°C and minimum was 23.2°C.