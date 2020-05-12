Work starts at PU’s Energy Institute

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Monday laid the foundation stone of the university’s Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering (IEEE) at New Campus.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, IEEE Director Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra and others were present on the occasion. The project is being funded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU would play its role in resolving issues being faced by Pakistan in the energy and environment sectors. He said it was a must for Pakistan to strengthen itself in the energy sector to make rapid progress in the world. He said there were a lot of business and job opportunities in the environment and energy sectors in future. He said that PU would produce the best graduates to meet the requirement of human resource in both sectors. He lauded Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra for saving Rs24.1 million in the construction of the building. Giving a detailed briefing, Faizul Hasan Sipra said that the estimated cost of the building was Rs280 million which would be completed in 18 months.