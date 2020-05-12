Minister to take up shopping malls opening with Centre

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the shopping malls association of taking up the issue of opening of the malls with the federal government.

In a meeting with the representatives of shopping malls association here on Monday, the minister said the government resumed the trade and business activities in strict conditions in an extra ordinary situation emerged after Covid-19 in Pakistan. He hoped the situation will in control soon and complete trade and business activities would resume. Earlier, the representatives of the shopping mall association informed the minister that their segment contributing billions of rupees in national exchequer through taxes, besides providing safe and clean shopping environment in the country. They assured if the government will allow opening of malls, SOPs regarding Covid-19 must be followed.

Meanwhile, the chain stores association of Pakistan also supported the demand of the opening of the shopping malls of the association. A spokesperson of the association said that these malls already follow cleanliness SOPs and now will also follow Covid-19 SOPs. However, he said the malls association should review their policy of Common Area Management (CAM) and reduce the burden from the chain stores operating there.