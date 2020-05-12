Advisory on home quarantine issued

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allowed coronavirus patients for home quarantine and issued an advisory in this regard here on Monday. The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department said in its notification that the patient must score 12 out of 15 points for home quarantine.

Five numbers have been allotted for separate room three for separate washroom two for hypertension one number apiece for home location availability of phone caregiver transport and education of family.

Furthermore the patient’s home must not be more than an hour away from the high dependency unit (HDU). Patients admitted to hospitals without coronavirus symptoms can submit application to the committee for home isolation from today. According to medical experts, the poor patients will not be able to isolate themselves at homes due to these strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) which is also necessary.