Punjab to meet wheat purchase target: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that strict action was being taken against wheat stockpiling across the province and crackdown was being carried out indiscriminately against the elements involved in this heinous crime.

In a briefing session of the Food Department, Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab Food Department had raided 436 places in different districts where so far 33,130 tonnes of stored wheat had been recovered and seized while action was being taken against the accused persons, under the law. He added that for the last two weeks, strict checks were being carried out on the land and river routes of Punjab where smuggled wheat had been captured with the help of intelligence agencies and Rangers. He said that these two measures had left a very positive impact on the ongoing wheat procurement drive and Punjab was going to meet the target of wheat procurement ahead of time.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that smuggling and hoarding lead to artificial shortage of wheat which causes to increase in prices and profiteering. He clarified that the violators of the law would be punished at all costs and no leniency would be shown to them.

Senior & Food Minister said that Punjab would be self-sufficient InSha Allah and not only would meet its requirements but also fulfill the needs of the other provinces.

Senior Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Food Department and directed the officials concerned to submit reports on a daily basis regarding activities against wheat hoarding in Punjab.