LG officers’ training starts

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the new system of local government is different from all the old systems which will help in solving problems at the grassroots level as per the aspirations of the people.

He was addressing the inaugural function of online training programme for newly recruited officers in Punjab Local Government Department at Civil Secretariat as a chief guest on Monday. Punjab LG Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing to the minister on department matters while Special Secretary Local Bodies Babar Aman Babar highlighted the purpose and usefulness of the online training programme.

Congratulating the new officers, the law minister said that fulfilling the expectations of the people connected with the local government system should be their mission.

The minister said the new local government system was an important part of the PTI government's manifesto which would be a prelude to real change in the province. He expressed the hope that the officers would serve the people on merit as they were recruited on merit. On the occasion, Secretary Local Government said that the municipal officers recruited in various cadres, including finance, infrastructure, service, regulation and engineering had been included in the training which would excel their professional skills. He said the Punjab LG Department had recruited these 402 officers in the local governments through Punjab Public Service Commission. In view of corona, it had been decided to conduct pre-service training of new officers online instead at the Local Government Academy.

Babar Aman Babar said that the decision of online training was proving to be very beneficial. The cost stated by the training academy for this programme was Rs26 million while the actual cost of this online training is now only Rs170,000.

Local Government DG Asiya Gul, Additional Secretary Admin Bilal Ilyas, Deputy Secretary Rizwan Manzoor, Secretary Local Government Board Mazhar Iqbal, Mahmood Masood, Najeeb Aslam and many other officials were present on the occasion.