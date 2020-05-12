Police Khidmat Marakiz reopen today

LAHORE:Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir ordered reopening of Police Khidmat Marakiz in all districts across the province. Keeping in view precautionary measures and issued SOPs, possible facilities should be provided to the citizens, the IG said.

He directed for reopening Police Khidmat Marakiz in all districts across the province to provide services to citizens with respect to policing and said during performance of officials duties, possible facilities should be provided to the citizens by keeping in view precautionary measures.

A notification from the IG Office has been issued to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs to reopen Police Khidmat Marakiz from Tuesday (today) and work in accordance with the precautionary measures.

Police Khidmat Marakiz provide services to people under online integrated system including driving licence, character certificate, police verification and other services. These Khidmat centers were closed on March 16 in the wake of Coronavirus.

All officers have been directed in the letter issued by Central Police Office that precautionary measures should be adopted against Coronavirus. Social distancing must be ensured at any cost, the letter said.

The IG while giving directions said traffic police is an important force of Punjab police therefore, better planning and effective use of resources should be employed for uninterrupted flow of traffic for facilitation of the citizens.

He said most of the accidents on roads occur due to carelessness of drivers, substandard gadgets and over speeding, therefore, CTOs should reduce the accidents by taking steps under comprehensive strategies. During the session, Addl IG establishment Punjab BA Nasir was also present.