Kaino to retire next year

PARIS: Double Rugby World Cup winner and former New Zealand back-rower Jerome Kaino said on Monday he plans to retire at the end of next season. Kaino, 37, who lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and again four years later, joined French side Toulouse in 2018. "It will surely be my final season. I will be too old. I’ll see what the club say, but good youngsters are coming through and they’re the future," he told French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique. Kaino has extended his contract to keep him at the Stade Ernest-Wallon until 2021 and has been linked with a coaching position at the record 20-time French champions. Kaino captained Toulouse to the French title last year, but the current campaign has been declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic.