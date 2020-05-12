Arthur recalls his strong-worded spat with Umar Akmal

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur narrated an incident where he and now-banned Umar Akmal and were involved in a heated exchange where the former used "strong words". In 2017, Akmal had accused Arthur of verbally abusing him in the presence of then chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, also claiming that other players had also received similar treatment at the hands of their foreign trainer. However, Arthur clarified that it was the troubled cricketer's behaviour with coaches and his overall attitude towards fitness that prompted him to become verbal with Akmal. "I thought he was arrogant during the incident at the high performance centre. He went up to our fitness trainer Grant Luden and asked him for his fitness programme, despite the fact that he was given six to seven of those in the past. He then walks up to Grant Flower and asks ‘can I have a hit?’ which I thought was unbelievably arrogant," he said while talking in a YouTube show The Locker Room.