Health of players a priority for England tour: Wasim

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said that the decision to tour England will be conditioned to the health and safety of the players.

Wasim said that PCB will not compromise on the health and safety of players, as PCB and English Cricket Board are in full touch regarding the tour of England and in this regard the relevant representatives of both boards will attend a conference call in May 15.

Wasim said that the conference call will be attended by the Chief Executive of England Cricket Board, Director Cricket, Chief Medical Officer and Director International Cricket Operations while on behalf of Pakistan Cricket Board he (Chief Executive), Misbah-ul-Haq (Chief of National Cricket Team) Selector and Head Coach), Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket) and Dr. Sohail Saleem (Head Medical Panel) will discuss the series via video link.

The chief executive of the PCB said that the situation in England is very bad, they are talking about a biosecurity system, but we also have to see that flights and hotels have to be arranged for the arrival and departure of players, respectively.

"There is speculation that we will play 4 or 5 Test matches, but it is too early to say anything in this regard, but hopefully the situation will become clear after the conference call on May 15," he said.

The Chief Executive PCB has made it clear that the next 12 months are very important, in this situation the entire cricket family has to move forward with a single thought. He said that the next 12 months of PCB will be satisfactory but in the span of 18 months we may also face issues but hopefully cricket will start by that time.