Italian golfers swing again after 2 months

FASANO, Italy: One of Italy’s best known golf clubs has reopened after two months of lockdown with a handful of players returning to the links under new social distancing rules.

San Domenico Golf in Apulia in the heel of Italy’s boot and neighbouring luxury resort Borgo Egnazia reopened at the weekend but face an uncertain future. "We closed at the beginning of March," said Aldo Melpignano, owner of Borgo Egnazia, where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel held their wedding in 2012. "But this week the Apulia Region allowed some individual sports to resume and golf is one of them. We jumped at the chance and decided to reopen immediately at the weekend."

The resort and golf club will initially rely on Italian guests but hopes that foreigners will soon also return. "We’re resigned to this reality at least for the summer," he said.