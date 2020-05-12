PCB’s tourney for departments on the cards

ISLAMABAD: A non-first class cricket tournament for the leading departments is on the cards starting from next season as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee meets on May 13 to discuss issues pertaining to the game activities.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that it has been finally agreed that a departmental cricket tournament having the status of non-first class cricket should be introduced from the next year onward to help departments as well as players to keep their activities alive.

“The PCB has decided in principle to start a non-first class cricket tournament, only meant for those strong departments which have a solid sports department. The possibility was discussed in Cricket Committee meeting held in February this year. Further discussion is set to continue in the May 13 meeting which is expected to finalise details in this regard,” a source close to the Cricket Committee told The News.

It is however learnt that only strong units/departments will be considered for the tournament as those dealing with the game just during the season would be discouraged. “Look only strong departments mostly working under the government rules and regulations will be accommodated for the tournament. It is because of the tournament security and for the security of players.

We don’t want departments to look after players just for couple of months and leave them to the mercy of the fate for the rest of the years. We want these departments to look after these players throughout the year. Departments having a solid base can do that.”

Different other options are also under discussion for this new non-first class tournament for departments. One of these is that cricketers featuring in the event would not be part of the provincial associations. “Age restrictions could also be imposed. However, it all depends on the feedback we would get. The strength of teams is another big question and also modalities involving the length and format of the tournament.”

Under the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the PCB has also decided to fund the domestic cricket for the year 2020-21. “The provincial associations for the coming season will be financially supported by the PCB as no time has left to seek sponsorship for the provincial association due to financial crises, the world is facing.”