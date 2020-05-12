close
Tue May 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

Man kills daughter

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly shot dead his married daughter at Chak 52-SP on Monday. Reportedly, Mahwish, w/o Balla Saeed, was living with her parents after quarreling with her husband. On the day of the incident, accused father Munir Ahmad allegedly shot his daughter dead. Police have registered a case.

‘GOVT SPENDING MONEY ON DEVELOPMENT’: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that the government is spending millions of rupees on development of the district. He said this while addressing the District Development Committee meeting at DCO Office here on Monday. He directed the officers concerned to complete the construction work of roads and buildings timely.

