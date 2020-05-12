close
Tue May 12, 2020
APP
May 12, 2020

Five of a family injured in accident

Peshawar

APP
May 12, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: As many as five persons of a family, including four women, sustained injuries when a car overturned near Head Lanjhuwala TP Link Canal on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family of one man and four women were going to Multan from Kot Sultan by a car. In the meantime, the car overturned after tyre burst near Kot Addu. As a result, all car riders sustained serious injuries.

