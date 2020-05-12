Cash, valuables taken away

DASKA: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Monday. Riasat Ali and his wife were going to their home on a bike when two armed dacoits intercepted them and snatched Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments. Yasmeen was standing near Adda Mundaykey when three dacoits looted cash and other valuables from her. Police have registered cases.

MAN HELD WITH KITES: Motra police on Monday arrested a kite-seller and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Amir with thousands of kites and 50 string rolls from his possession. The police have registered a case.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A man was crushed to death in an accident in the area of Satra police on Monday. Asghar Ali was crossing a road when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him to death. Meanwhile, Bombanwala police registered a case against accused Yasir for giving shelter to proclaimed offender Abdul Majeed.