Seven police officers promoted SPs

PESHAWAR: Seven police officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police on Monday. A meeting of Departmental Selection Board was held at in Peshawar, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair. The board, after detailed deliberations, approved the promotion of seven DSPs to the rank of SPs. They included Bakht Zada, Amjad Ali, Asif Javed, Amanullah, Tariq Mehmood, Ejaz Ahmed and Abdus Sattar.