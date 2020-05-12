close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2020

Seven police officers promoted SPs

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: Seven police officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police on Monday. A meeting of Departmental Selection Board was held at in Peshawar, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair. The board, after detailed deliberations, approved the promotion of seven DSPs to the rank of SPs. They included Bakht Zada, Amjad Ali, Asif Javed, Amanullah, Tariq Mehmood, Ejaz Ahmed and Abdus Sattar.

Latest News

More From Peshawar