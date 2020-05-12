close
Tue May 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

Project employees flay non-payment of salaries

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

JAMRUD: The employees recruited for the birth registration project in the Local Government Department have criticized the government for non-payment of salaries to them and the proposed forced retirement. Speaking at a press conference at the Jamrud Press Club on Monday, Abid Afridi, Shah Fahad, Rashid Khan and others said that 75 employees were working in the birth registration project but now the department had stopped paying them. They alleged that the department was also forcing the employees to tender resignation.

