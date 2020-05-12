Adviser says businesses violating SOPs to be sealed

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said on Monday the businesses found violating the guidelines and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be sealed.

Briefing media, he said that 11 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 245. The total number of cases in the province was 4,669 after 160 new cases were reported freshly, while 1126 people have recovered so far.

He also said that Pakistani armed forces have always protected the nation in difficult times. The adviser said that an army officer, Major Muhammad Asghar, who was posted at Torkham border, contracted coronavirus in the line of duty. The adviser said the provincial government was utilizing all its resources in order to protect its citizens from deadly epidemics and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring the situation. “Businesses, which don’t follow the guidelines and the SOPs by the government will be sealed,” the advisor said. He also said that 359 quarantine centres had been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which could accommodate 22,483 people, adding that the centres were set up in different districts of the province. “About 443 staff members are working to take care of the people in the quarantine centres,” he said, adding that so far 1932 people have returned home through 8 flights at Bacha Khan International Airport. He said that 1140 persons were sent home after they tested negative for Covid-19 while 792 were still staying in quarantine centres. Regarding locust attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir said that 25833 acres of land had been sprayed in 15 districts of the province to control locusts.