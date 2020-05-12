close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

Unpaid sanitary workers stage demo

Peshawar

May 12, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of sanitary workers, including women employees of Bahawalnagar, on Monday staged a demonstration outside the DHA’s CEO Office and demanded their last three months salaries. The protesters also took out a rally from the CEO Office to DC Bahawalnagar Office. They chanted slogans for the release of their salaries.

