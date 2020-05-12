Unpaid sanitary workers stage demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of sanitary workers, including women employees of Bahawalnagar, on Monday staged a demonstration outside the DHA’s CEO Office and demanded their last three months salaries. The protesters also took out a rally from the CEO Office to DC Bahawalnagar Office. They chanted slogans for the release of their salaries.