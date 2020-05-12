Number of corona in Nowshera put at 112

NOWSHERA: Two more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the confirmed Covid-19 cases tally to 112 in the Nowshera district since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that Jehanzeb Khan of Rashakai and Usman Shah of Ganderi Bala, who were under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, reported positive for the viral infection. He said the respective localities of the patients had been locked down and the members of their families quarantined to stem the outbreak of the fast-spreading virus in the area.

The official added that 279 suspected patients had reported negative, 39 recovered after medical treatment, while 10 patients had lost the battle for life so far. The official said the government had relaxed the lockdown but the traders, shopkeepers and people should observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the viral disease.

He said that strict lockdown would be implemented again if people started flouting the SOPs and other safety measures in place against the coronavirus.