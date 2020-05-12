22nd death from Covid-19

MINGORA: The number of fatalities reached 22 after another patient of coronavirus died in the Swat district. Also, 26 more tested positive for the Covid-19, raising the number of confirmed cases to 363 in the district. A communique issued by the Health Department said that test of 1,777 persons were conducted of whom 1165 reported negative. Similarly, 94 infected patients recovered from the viral disease and were sent home after undergoing medical treatment.