KMU says corona tests to continue beyond 15th

PESHAWAR: The administration of Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced it will continue coronavirus testing beyond May 15, and rejected rumours originated from within the university that the only public sector medical university would no longer b conducting investigations this time.

It had created unrest when such reports were shared with media and government officials by certain people within KMU. It was not the first time such rumours were reported from the university particularly on this very critical time when the KP government was utilising all its meagre resources to better fight the corona pandemic by providing adequate services to the patients.

The KMU had started corona investigations in the province as previously these used to be done in Islamabad. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz had arranged funds to KMU on an emergency basis to enable it to procure the latest equipment and kits for the corona investigations. At a time when KMU had just initiated the investigations, certain elements in the varsity spread rumours that the tests done in KMU were not reliable as the kits they were using were already expired.

Also, they alleged that KMU wasn’t having trained staff to do corona investigations. It caused huge damage to the government efforts and the issue was immediately investigated. All allegations were found baseless and fabricated. According to senior government officials, certain people within KMU had their personal issues with each other for which they tried to damage this important programme to get attention of the media.

“KMU has the best availed qualified trained staff, many of them foreign qualified. What they are doing at the moment is tremendous and we are proud of them,” said a senior government official, when reached for his comments.

Pleading anonymity, he said the government had identified some “culprits” and would initiate strict disciplinary procedures against them for creating doubts in minds of the people regarding the reputed national institution. Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid denied these reports and re-iterated the university’s commitment to the provincial government’s effort to thwart the coronavirus contagion.

He said the KMU-Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) will continue testing for coronavirus beyond May 15, and till a time that the province and country require it to. “Challenges on the scale of pandemics cannot be dealt with by individual institutions but rather need consorted efforts from every part of the society and KMU will play its due role. The KMU houses the largest capacity corona testing lab in the country and runs approximately a thousand tests/day, which account for more than 75 percent of all tests carried out in the province,” the vice chancellor explained.

He said that KMU had entered a tripartite agreement with the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and the KP health department to establish the KMU-PHRL that would serve the KP province. Dr Javaid elaborated that the mammoth scale of the pandemic has rendered even the most advanced and prepared health systems in jeopardy, and no laboratory in Pakistan was ready to cater to such huge testing demands.

For this very reason, he said, the holistic strategy from all the provincial and federal governments was to increase the capacity of the existing setups as well as starting new set-ups. He said KMU PHRL as the only testing facility in the province at the start of the pandemic had to rapidly increase its capacity through procurement of equipment, test-kits, and hiring of technicians.

This was done with the help of Rs10 million grant from the provincial government and KMU within a month increased its testing capacity to 1000 tests/day, a 7-fold increase.

The vice-chancellor refuted the claims of a lack of trained staff in the lab that are circulating in social media and elsewhere. He said that there are certain parties who perhaps due to personal agendas are engaging in the business of fear-mongering and creating misunderstandings between the government and the University.

Dr Arshad Javaid added that the Lab has a dedicated director, additional director, a Bio-safety In-charge, and technicians. Owing to the increased demand for the SARS-Cov-2 testing, the university had directed additional faculty members from its Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) for rendering duties.

These faculty members all have doctorates in basic medical sciences, the highest academic qualification possible, and are well versed with the methods of running and interpreting PCR tests. He acknowledged that he had received a letter from a few faculty members of the IBMS, asking for the addition of dedicated staff to the lab. He said that they are actively trying to solve these issues with the support of provincial government; however this situation is primarily fueled by some miscreants for personal benefits.

Dr Arshad Javaid cited the example of the UK where more than 200,000 health professionals have volunteered to help the NHS and that a lot of tests in international labs are being run by staff who just had the skills to do PCR tests, because of the enormity of the number of tests.