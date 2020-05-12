Allow bowlers to ball-tamper, says ex-Australia captain Chappell

LONDON: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell says some form of ball-tampering could be allowed in cricket, with saliva and sweat considered health risks due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rubbing spit or sweat into the ball’s surface is expressly forbidden under new Australian Institute of Sport guidelines that set out the conditions for the game to resume. Writing on the Cricinfo website, he said fans craved a genuine contest between bat and ball.

“From this list, the administrators should deem one method to be legal with all others being punishable as illegal,” he wrote. “With cricket on hold, this is the ideal time to conduct the exercise. Using saliva and perspiration are now seen as a health hazard, so bowlers require something to replace the traditional methods of shining the ball.”