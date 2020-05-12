close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 12, 2020

Italian golfers swing again

Sports

AFP
May 12, 2020

FASANO: One of Italy’s best known golf clubs has reopened after two months of lockdown with players returning to the links under new social distancing rules. San Domenico Golf in Apulia reopened at the weekend but face an uncertain future. “We closed at the beginning of March,” said Aldo Melpignano, owner of Borgo Egnazia. The resort and golf club will initially rely on Italian guests but hopes that foreigners will soon also return.

Latest News

More From Sports