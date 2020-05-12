Italian golfers swing again

FASANO: One of Italy’s best known golf clubs has reopened after two months of lockdown with players returning to the links under new social distancing rules. San Domenico Golf in Apulia reopened at the weekend but face an uncertain future. “We closed at the beginning of March,” said Aldo Melpignano, owner of Borgo Egnazia. The resort and golf club will initially rely on Italian guests but hopes that foreigners will soon also return.