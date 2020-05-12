Pakistan players likely to get pay raise

KARACHI: Pakistan’s elite cricketers are expected to get a pay raise when the new list of central contracts is announced by the country’s cricket board on Tuesday (today).

A top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday that despite the Covid-19 crisis and the financial constraints created by it, the Board will raise the value of the contracts rather than decreasing it.

Wasim Khan, PCB’s chief operating officer, also promised that the contracts will provide the players with long-term security. “In the past the PCB didn’t make long term plans but the current management was keen on changing the practice hence the contracts that are to come into existence from July 1 are being announced now to give security to the players,” he said.

“Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was working on finalising the contracts for the last two to three weeks. Misbah has now shortlisted the names to 19 or 20. The list will be discussed internally before it is sent to the Chairman for his approval. The contracts are likely to be divided in three categories.”

Wasim added that the players who will feature in all three formats are likely to have increased salaries in the new contracts. He said that as always there were some speculation on the contracts and players. However, the actual situation will only be revealed once the contracts are announced by the Board.

Wasim also disclosed that a meeting of the Cricket Committee has been convened for May 13. “The Central Contracts and domestic cricket will be the issues discussed during the meeting, and departmental cricket will also be part of the meeting agenda. Domestic cricket remains PCB’s priority and at present planning for the next season is underway.

“The performances of the coaches of all six associations will be reviewed while the formation of the interim committees is in its final stages. We are trying to limit our expenditure and hope to have at least 50 percent of the expenses of domestic cricket sponsored but due to the ongoing situation sponsorships are not available at present. Considering the situation, PCB will, like last year, re-invest in domestic cricket in the forthcoming season,” he said.

Wasim also thanked the former players who delivered online lectures to national and emerging players in the last two weeks. “I am thankful to all the players who gave the lectures. Our players have been celebrated as heroes across the cricketing world; we also need to respect them equally.

“Our former players had exceptional stats and performances which made them earn accolades from around the world, we will continue to use their services in the future.”