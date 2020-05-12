No compromise on players’ health, says PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday made it clear that their summer’s tour of England will only be allowed to go ahead if the cricketers’ health and safety was not at risk.

Wasim Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO, told reporters on Monday that his team’s series in England was dependent on the Covid-19 situation in the UK. He said that PCB was in constant communication with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a conference call to discuss the tour has been set-up for Friday.

“The call will be attended by ECB’s Chief Executive, Director Cricket, Chief Medical Officer and Director International Cricket Operations. I will be representing the PCB along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Saleem. At this stage we will be discussing various options while a decision on the tour is expected to be made in June,” Wasim said.

Responding to a question about the proposed tours of England and Australia to Pakistan, Wasim said that the next 12 months are very important adding that if MCC can travel to Pakistan, there is no reason England and Australia can’t. The two teams are expected to come to Pakistan during the 2021-22 season.

On the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the UK, Wasim Khan elaborated that the situation was pretty bad but the ECB are focused on providing a bio-secure environment for the series against Pakistan.

“The PCB will evaluate the players’ travel and accommodation plan that will be shared by the ECB. Speculations are rife that the tour would be converted to a four or five match Test series but it will be premature to make a commitment about that at this stage, there will be more clarity after the conference call.

“In England, the most important aspect would be the health of the players since the longer they stay there, the more they will be exposed.” Wasim also spoke about the importance of the next 12 months as the cricket community needed to come together and support each other in the prevailing global crisis.

“PCB is equipped to deal with the situation for the next one year but if the situation persists for 18 months, the Board would have to review the situation and make decisions; however, we are confident cricket will resume by then,” he added.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests in England this summer during July-August. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the UK, all the Tests, if held, will be played in ‘bio-secure’ conditions at Aegis Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester as these are only two Test venues with hotel facilities adjacent to the grounds.