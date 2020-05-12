Benfica’s Tavares tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID: Portugal’s reigning football champions Benfica have confirmed that midfielder David Tavares tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally for positive cases to at least eight players in Primeira Liga.

The Portuguese top flight is planning to restart behind closed doors towards the end of the month after the government announced on April 30 that games could resume, pending approval from the health authorities.

Benfica said Tavares was asymptomatic and in quarantine. His positive test comes after Vitoria Guimaraes con­firmed th­ree positive cases on Saturday and Moreir­ense one more. According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, three Famalicao players are also infected, as well as two members of the club’s non-playing staff.

Meanwhile, Chinese Su­per League side Tianjin Tianhai, once home to Brazilian star Alexandre Pato and formerly coached by Fabio Cannavaro, have effectively folded after teetering on the brink for months.

At least a dozen clubs in China’s top three tiers of professional football have gone under in the last six months, but Tianjin are the first from the CSL.

The team from China’s northeast, who were reportedly saddled with heavy debts, are set to be replaced in the top division by Roberto Donadoni’s Shenzhen FC. Tianjin on Monday submitted an application to withdraw from the CSL for the forthcoming season.