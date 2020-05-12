PCB Committee Meeting: Departments to have non-first class tournament

ISLAMABAD: A non-first cl­ass tournament for departme­nts is on the cards from next season as the PCB Cricket Committee meets tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss issues pertaining to the sport.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that it has been agreed that a departmental tournament without first-class status sho­uld be introduced from next year to help departments as well as players keep their activities alive.

“The PCB has decided in principle to start a tournament only meant for those strong departments which have a solid sports base. Its possibility was discussed in the committee meeting in February. The May 13 sitting is expected to finalise the details in this regard,” a source close to the cricket committee told this correspondent.

“Only strong departments, mostly working under the government rules and regulations, will be accommodated. It is because of the tournament security and for the security of players. We don’t want departments to look after players just for a couple of months and leave them to the mercy of fate for the rest of the year. We want departments to look after their players throughout the year.”

Other options are also under discussion for this contest. One of them is that the cricketers featuring in the tournament would not be part of provincial association teams. “Age restrictions could also be imposed. However, it all depends on the feedback we get. The strength of teams is another big question and also modalities involving the length and format of the tournament.”

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the PCB has also decided to fund domestic cricket for 2020-21. “The provincial associations will be financially supported by the PCB as there is no time left to seek sponsorship for them due to financial crisis the world is facing,” the source said.