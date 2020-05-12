Pakistan’s Tour To England: ‘No compromise on cricketers’ health’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cri­c­ket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who will hold a video conference on Friday with his England and Wales Cricket Board counterpart, said health of national cricketers will be of para­mount importance while deciding the fate of the England tour.

Talking to media on Monday, Wasim said all the PCB’s decisions regarding England tour would be taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in England. “We will not compromise on cricketers’ health and all our decisions regarding England tour would be guided by the pandemic situation in the host country. We would not make any compromise on the health and wellbeing of our players.”

Wasim added that he would be holding a video conference with ECB officials on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the tour.

“The video conference will be attended by ECB’s chief executive, director cricket, chief medical officer and director international cricket operations and I will be representing the PCB along with Misbahul Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Saleem. At this stage we will be discussing various options while the final decision is expected to be taken in June.”

There are good chances that the discussion will also include possibility of taking out a window for England team’s tour to Pakistan in winter. A source in the PCB did not rule out discussion on the possibility of such tour.

On a question on the proposed tours of England and Australia, Wasim said the next 12 months are very crucial. If the MCC can travel to Pakistan then England and Australia should have no excuse. The two teams are expected to tour Pakistan in 2021-22 season.

On the Covid-19 situation in the UK, Wasim said the situation there was not good but the ECB is more focused on providing safe environment to the touring squad.

“The PCB will evaluate the players’ traveling and accommodation plan shared by the ECB. Speculations are rife that the tour would be converted to a four or five-match Test series but it is premature to make a commitment at this stage. In England, the top issue would be health of the players, longer they stay there more they will be exposed to virus.”

The two sides will also be engaging their medical teams to discuss as what could be done to ensure safety of the players. Also Pakistan cricketers after reaching England will have to go through 14-day quarantine period.

“The PCB is equipped to deal with any situation coming way next one year but if the situation persists for 18 months or so, the board would have to review the situation and make decisions accordingly, however we are confident that cricket will resume by then,” he added.

On the issue of Players Central Contracts, Wasim said the contracts will be announced today (Tuesday).

“In the past the PCB didn’t make long term plans but the current management was keen on changing this practice hence the contracts are being announced in advance so that players may feel a bit secure.”

“Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbahul Haq was working to finalise the contracts for the last three weeks. Now he has shortlisted 19 or 20 names. The list will be discussed internally before it is sent to the chairman for his approval.”

Wasim added that the players, who will feature in all three formats, are likely to have increased salaries in the new contracts. In this regard a meeting of the Cricket Committee has been convened for May 13.

“The contracts, domestic cricket as well as departmental cricket will be the issues on agenda during the meeting. The performances of the coaches of all associations will be reviewed. We are trying to limit our expenditures and hope to have half of the expenses sponsored. Considering the situation, the PCB will invest in domestic cricket in forthcoming season.”

The PCB official also thanked former players for their online lectures.

“I am thankful to all the players who interacted online with national team. Our players are heroes of the cricketing world so we also need to respect them.”