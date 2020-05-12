‘NAB believes actions speak louder than words’

Islamabad : The country’s apex anti-corruption organisation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is role model not only for Pakistan but also for entire SAARC countries as NAB had been unanimously elected as chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts, says a press release.

The performance of NAB has been lauded by SAARC countries including India. Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, reputed national and International organisations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s performance. According to survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan shown confidence upon NAB.

Pakistan is the only country to whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination CPEC projects. NAB is only anti corruption organization in Pakistan, which is playing vital role in recovering looted money from culprit elements and since its inception have recovered Rs328 billion. The recovery made possible to return to hundreds of effectees and some government departments/private persons and not single rupees has received by NAB employees and all recovered amount deposited in national exchequer considering it as national service. This reflects excellent performance of NAB. NAB is determined to eradicate corruption under the dynamic leadership of incumbent NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as corruption is mother of all the evils and is major hurdle in the development of Pakistan.

NAB has devised national anti-corruption strategy which has been widely been acknowledged as most effective strategy for eradication of corruption. In order to further improve the quality of investigation, a combine investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced comprising of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from collective wisdom. NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialised training has started to impart investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases besides establishment of state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinising documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc. The forensic LAB of NAB not only saves time but also ensures secrecy and quality which is lending quality in conduct of investigations. NAB has also established anti-money laundering cell in NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per law.

The NAB chairman is regularly reviewing the performance of NAB through computer based specially devised state of art monitoring and evaluation system but also physical inspecting through Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CIMT) to review overall performance of NAB. The chairman has opened NAB’s doors for public in order to listen their corruption related complaints as well as complaints cells have been established for citizens in all bureaus of NAB. Special complaint cells have been established in NAB Headquarters and all bureaus to listen the complaints of business community as NAB has great regard for business community which play vital role in the development of the country. There are more than 1200 corruption references against allegedly corrupt elements are under process in 25 respected accountability courts of the country.

Moreover, Hussain Asghar, NAB Deputy chairman, has life long experience in investigation of corruption and white collar crime cases. Similarly DG Operations NAB and all other DGs of NAB are very experienced. They are working very hard to bring the best. NAB has also incorporated experienced legal counsel, prosecutors, deputy prosecutors and additional prosecutor generals in its legal team, NAB. Most importantly, Investigation Division and Prosecution Division of NAB under the supervision of Hussain Asghar, deputy chairman NAB and Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecution General Accountability, NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB are working very hard in order to make Pakistan corruption free as per law. NAB chairman has directed all officers/officials to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per law and multiply their efforts for arrest of Absconder and Proclaimed Offenders.