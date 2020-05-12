Eid shopping starts at slow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: With relaxation in coronavirus lockdown, Eid-ul-Fitr shopping was started in the federal capital at slow pace.
People have started visiting markets following the SOPs issued by the district administration amid risk of COVID-19. "The shopping was expected to reach its peak in the last ten days of Ramazan. We are following the SOPs and asking customers also to follow the same," said a shopkeeper.