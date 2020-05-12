close
Tue May 12, 2020
A
APP
May 12, 2020

Eid shopping starts at slow

Islamabad

A
APP
May 12, 2020

Islamabad: With relaxation in coronavirus lockdown, Eid-ul-Fitr shopping was started in the federal capital at slow pace.

People have started visiting markets following the SOPs issued by the district administration amid risk of COVID-19. "The shopping was expected to reach its peak in the last ten days of Ramazan. We are following the SOPs and asking customers also to follow the same," said a shopkeeper.

