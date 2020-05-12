CIA busts robbers gang

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of robbers comprising three members and recovered looted cash worth Rs2.9 millions and a motorbike from their possession.

A police spokesman said, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police CIA, Hakim Khan including Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram Ranjha and others.

The team busted gang of robbers and involved in numerous robberies from Tarnol. The accused have been identified as Rizwan s/o Muhammad Farooq r/o Rawalpindi, Yaseen Khan s/o Kabul Khan r/o Westridge Rawalpindi and Asif Jilani s/o Ghulam Qadir r/o Gulzar-e- Quaid Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered looted cash worth Rs2.9 millions and a motorbike from them.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in robberies in areas of Tarnol and its surroundings while further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated overall performance of police and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.