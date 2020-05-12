Announcement on class promotion, other issues on Friday

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has been in consultation with 29 education boards across the country regarding issues of some students arising out of promotion policy.

"Education Boards have requested few more days to finalise recommendations. A comprehensive announcement on all issues will be made by Friday," federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a tweet.

The National Coordination Committee recently extended the closure of educational institutions in the country until July 15 and decided to cancel examinations to be conducted by the boards due to coronavirus pandemic.

In another tweet, the education minister said the government's decision to cancel exams remained unchanged. “All board exams are cancelled. No confusion on that. 80% students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday," he said.