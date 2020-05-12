Sanitary staff waiting for April’s salary

Rawalpindi : Sanitary workers have announced to go on strike in city from tomorrow (Wednesday) if they were not paid salaries within two days. Over 2,000 sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), who have not been paid salary of April, have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to pay their salaries within two days.

Majority of sanitary worker have stopped working on Monday but elected representatives asked them to continue lifting of garbage till Wednesday. The sanitary workers said that they are dying with poverty and hunger, but officers have received their salaries.

Rawalpindi Sanitary Workers Union Chairman Muhammad Changez Bhatti and President Muhammad Farooq told ‘The News’ that all workers are waiting for their monthly pay. Government should pay their salaries so they could shop for their family for Eid-ul-Fitar, they appealed. They said that if government did not pay salaries within two days, they would stop lifting garbage from all areas from Wednesday. It is worth mentioning here that most of the employees are low-paid workers and their monthly salaries range between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000.